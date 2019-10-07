Miramichi woman taken to hospital after school bus and car collide

Emergency responders in Miramichi had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a woman trapped in a vehicle after a collision with a school bus on Monday afternoon.

There were no children on the bus.

Firefighters, police and paramedics arrived at the scene at the intersection of King and Maher streets around 4 p.m. after the bus T-boned" a car that pulled out in front it, according to fire Chief Tony Lloyd.

The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and needed help from emergency crews to be freed. She was taken to hospital, Lloyd said.

The bus driver, who had been on his way home, was "shook up" but physically fine, Lloyd said.

Crews were on scene for about 30 minutes.