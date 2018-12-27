Man taken to hospital after snowmobile accident
One person is in an hospital after a snowmobile went off the path it was travelling on near Rogers Lake Campsite, an area about 48 kilometres southeast of Bathurst.
Injuries believed to be non life-threatening, RCMP said
One person is in an hospital after a snowmobile went off a path near Rogers Lake Campsite, an area about 48 kilometres southeast of Bathurst, N.B.
A 23-year-old man from Miramichi was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital with serious injuries, said Const. Keith Wellwood with Sunny Corner RCMP.
The man's injuries are not life-threatening, Wellwood said.
The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. RCMP said alcohol did not play a role in the crash.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.