Man taken to hospital after snowmobile accident

One person is in an hospital after a snowmobile went off a path near Rogers Lake Campsite, an area about 48 kilometres southeast of Bathurst, N.B.

A 23-year-old man from Miramichi was taken to Chaleur Regional Hospital with serious injuries, said Const. Keith Wellwood with Sunny Corner RCMP.

The man's injuries are not life-threatening, Wellwood said.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. RCMP said alcohol did not play a role in the crash.