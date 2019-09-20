Miramichi police seek 53-year-old man

The Miramichi Police Force are looking for the public's help to locate Raymond Hore, 53, of Miramichi who was last seen on Sept. 17.

Hore was last seen walking west on Wellington Street in the area of a gas station at 5:30 p.m. The street is in the area known as the former town of Chatham.

Police said Hore is described as being six feet one inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown, greying hair and a full beard, which would be longer than what is shown in the photo.

Hore was wearing a dark green and black fall jacket, grey sweat pants and a grey tuque. Police said he usually walks with his head down.

Anyone with any information about Hore's whereabouts can call the Miramichi Police Force at 506-623-2124.