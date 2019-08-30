Miramichi police report possible sighting of missing convicted murderer

Police in Miramichi say there may have been a sighting Friday morning of Jack Dennis Woods, a

Dorchester Penitentiary inmate unlawfully at large from the prison's halfway house in Moncton.

A report received by police said the 66-year-old may have been seen hitchhiking on Route 11 near Neguac, about 43 kilometres northeast of Miramichi.

Police said the report indicated Woods is now bearded and was wearing glasses.

They said there was also a possible sighting of him in Miramichi on Aug. 23.

Woods was sent to prison in 1996 after he was convicted in Alberta of second-degree murder and manslaughter.

He failed to return to a halfway house in Moncton on Aug. 22 while on a 72-hour unescorted temporary absence from the minimum-security unit at Dorchester Penitentiary.

Woods is described as five feet, seven inches tall and about 222 pounds, with a fair complexion, blue eyes and brown hair.

He has a leopard tattoo on his right upper arm, and skull tattoos on his left forearm and upper arm.

He is missing his left and right little fingers.

Anyone with any information about Woods is asked to contact the Miramichi Police Force at 623-2124 or their nearest policing agency.