Miramichi police seek missing 11-year-old girl and 76-year-old man

Miramichi police are looking for 11-year-old Chloe Burke and 76-year-old Joseph Doyle who disappeared on Monday evening.

Doyle, who is originally from the suburban neighbourhood of Nelson in Miramichi, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he is in a white 2015 Ford Escape with the New Brunswick licence plate: JJW 627.

The police are asking anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to contact the Miramichi Police Force.