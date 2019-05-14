Skip to Main Content
Miramichi police seek missing 11-year-old girl and 76-year-old man
Miramichi police seek missing 11-year-old girl and 76-year-old man

Miramichi police are looking for 11-year-old Chloe Burke and 76-year-old Joseph Doyle who disappeared on Monday evening.

Joseph Doyle, 1 of 2 missing people, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday

The Miramichi Police Force is looking for two people who were reported missing in the area on Monday. (Facebook)

Miramichi police are looking for 11-year-old Chloe Burke and 76-year-old Joseph Doyle who disappeared on Monday evening. 

Doyle, who is originally from the suburban neighbourhood of Nelson in Miramichi, was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police believe he is in a white 2015 Ford Escape with the New Brunswick licence plate: JJW 627.

The police are asking anyone who may have information about their whereabouts to contact the Miramichi Police Force.

