New Miramichi multiplex to go ahead with federal, provincial funding commitments

A multimillion-dollar sports and wellness complex has crossed a major milestone on the path to construction in Miramichi, with funding commitments by both provincial and federal governments.

The federal government is pledging $18 million, while the province is footing $12 million, with the balance of the $67-million project to be paid for by the City of Miramichi.

Mayor Adam Lordon said the multiplex has been a priority for the city for more than a decade, and formal requests for funding from other levels of government have been out since 2018.

"This is a really special and significant day for the community, and we really want to be celebrating all of the people who've played a part in … securing this funding," said Lordon, following a news conference Friday.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon says the city will still be able to afford the new multiplex, even with the projected cost climbing by $9 million. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Lordon said the facility will be built in the Douglastown neighbourhood on the north side of the Miramichi River.

Features will include an 1,800-seat arena, a gymnasium, walking track, 25-metre swimming pool, a leisure pool, youth centre and community space equipped with a kitchen, he said.

A layout has already been drafted, but designs for the facility still need to be done. From there, construction is expected to start in 2024, with the goal to have it finished in 2026, Lordon said.

Floor plans for a new multiplex in Miramichi show some of the features it will include. (Submitted by City of Miramichi)

City can still afford it: mayor

The $67-million price tag is the latest estimate for the project, which was earlier pegged at $58 million.

Lordon said despite the higher cost, the city is still in a position to be able to afford it without anticipating any need to raise property tax rates.

A site map shows where the city plans to build the new multiplex, with construction expected to begin in 2024. (Submitted by City of Miramichi)

"We've been planning and saving for over a decade at this point," Lordon said.

He said the city already has $20 million saved and plans to fund around $13 million through capital borrowing.

Another $4 million will be generated through a fundraising campaign that would see the facility named after the highest donor, Lordon said.

MLA still wary of project

Last fall, rookie MLA Mike Dawson, who represents Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, picked a fight with Lordon over the proposed multiplex by raising concerns that its creation could hurt the smaller arenas in neighbouring communities within his riding.

On Friday, Dawson tempered his criticism, calling it a win for his Progressive Conservative colleagues, Michelle Conroy, who serves as the MLA for Miramichi, and Réjean Savoie, minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation.

Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin MLA Mike Dawson says he's worried about the impact the new facility will have on smaller arenas. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

However, he said he's still wary about the project over impact he thinks it could have on arenas outside Miramichi.

"I mean if the ice plant breaks and they have no money to replace the ice plant … is the provincial and federal government going to say 'OK, no, we spent all our money — we just built a $67-million facility?'"

Lordon said the project is expected to see six smaller arenas within Miramichi limits decommissioned when it's completed, resulting in lower operating costs for the city.

As for the future for arenas outside of Miramichi, Lordon said Dawson's comments amount to "fear-mongering."

"It is disappointing to have a local MLA continuing to perpetuate false information knowing that it's false and and fear-mongering in those communities."