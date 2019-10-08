Firefighters respond to Miramichi mill fire

A Miramichi mill has been engulfed in flames since late Monday night.

The Miramichi Lumber Products facility, which has been closed since 2013, was still smoking by 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to nearby Howard Johnson hotel employee Travis Petrie.

Videos and photos on social media showed firefighters battling the flames.

Petrie said when he drove to work at around 11 p.m. on Monday, at lease one street — Jane Street, where the mill is located — was closed to traffic. He said police and fire were stationed at his hotel, a block away from the mill, to make sure the fire doesn't spread.

Flames engulfed the defunct Miramichi mill Monday night into Tuesday morning. (Submitted by IAFF Local 5087 Miramichi Professional Firefighters Association)

"I could see a huge wall of smoke. We could see the fire from pretty far away. Coming up to it there is police fire trucks everywhere," Petrie said. "Just random onlookers looking at the fire too."

Miramichi Fire Department Chief Tony Lloyd was not available for comment Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

In 2015 there was another fire at an electrical room and small office in the mill. The New Brunswick government previously filed a lawsuit to get the insurance money from that fire in 2016.