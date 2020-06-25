Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon seeks federal Liberal nomination
Lordon is the second this week to announce an interest in the seat held by MP Pat Finnigan
Adam Lordon announced Saturday he's putting his name forward for the federal Liberal party's nomination in Miramichi-Grand Lake.
Lordon has served as the mayor of Miramichi since 2015.
"Now more than ever, we need a strong, progressive voice to represent us in Ottawa and continue to fight for the people, families, communities, and economy of our region," Lordon said in a Facebook post Saturday.
"I am proud of what we have achieved together during my time serving as the Mayor of the City of Miramichi... and now I ask for your support to represent our entire beautiful, diverse region in Parliament."
The seat is currently held by two-term Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, who announced this week he won't run in the next federal election expected later this year.
Three-term Liberal MLA Lisa Harris announced Thursday she too would like to be considered for a nomination in the riding.
The selected nominee will run against Jake Stewart.
Stewart, the Progressive Conservative MLA representing Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, secured the Conservative Party nomination for Miramichi-Grand Lake last month.
