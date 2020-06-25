Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon seeks federal Liberal nomination

Adam Lordon announced Saturday he's putting his name forward for the federal Liberal party's nomination in Miramichi-Grand Lake.

Lordon has served as the mayor of Miramichi since 2015.

"Now more than ever, we need a strong, progressive voice to represent us in Ottawa and continue to fight for the people, families, communities, and economy of our region," Lordon said in a Facebook post Saturday.

"I am proud of what we have achieved together during my time serving as the Mayor of the City of Miramichi... and now I ask for your support to represent our entire beautiful, diverse region in Parliament."

The seat is currently held by two-term Liberal MP Pat Finnigan, who announced this week he won't run in the next federal election expected later this year.

Three-term Liberal MLA Lisa Harris announced Thursday she too would like to be considered for a nomination in the riding.

The selected nominee will run against Jake Stewart.

Stewart, the Progressive Conservative MLA representing Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, secured the Conservative Party nomination for Miramichi-Grand Lake last month.