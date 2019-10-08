Overnight fire destroys former lumber mill in Miramichi

The former Miramichi Lumber Products mill in Miramichi has been destroyed by an overnight fire.

Tony Lloyd, fire chief of the Miramichi Fire Department, said the mill caught fire around 9 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters four hours to put the fire out.

"There were quite a lot of nooks and crannies in it, so we were there for quite a while," he said.

The building has been closed since 2013.

"When the call came in yesterday evening, the building was totally involved," Lloyd said.

Videos and photos on social media revealed firefighters battling the giant flames. Thirty firefighters were at the scene, and there were no injuries.

Nearby homes did not have to be evacuated because firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.

"We lucked out," he said. "The wind was in the right direction."

Lloyd said fire crews are now clearing away heavy equipment in the area and trying to eliminate any hot spots that are left. They are expected to finish the job early Tuesday afternoon.

"I know there [are] onlookers, but we'd like for the area to stay clear so that we can get our work done," he said.

The Sunny Corner Fire Department also responded to the fire.

Taking fires as they come

At one point, Lloyd said, he had to call extra police to provide traffic control. At that time, the Miramichi police closed Jane Street and rerouted traffic.

"It was a bottleneck down there and we were trying to move trucks around," he said.

The lumber mill has been closed since 2013. (Submitted by IAFF Local 5087 Miramichi Professional Firefighters Association)

The street has since been reopened to traffic.

Lloyd said firefighters still aren't sure what caused the fire. The Fire Marshal's Office will be investigating.

In 2015, there was a fire in an electrical room and small office at the mill. Lloyd also responded to that fire.

"I take them as they come," he said.