Two people dead after head-on crash between half-ton and logging truck

Two people died after a head-on collision between a half-ton truck and a loaded logging truck near Miramichi.

In a news release, the Miramichi Police Force said the half-ton truck, travelling east on Route 8, had three people inside. Two of those people died at the scene at around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 41-year-old female and 24-year-old male were both originally from Nigeria, according to the release.

The release said the crash closed Route 8 between the traffic circle and the Anderson Bridge, which was reopened later that night. Police did not say whether the third person in the half-ton was injured.

Yesterday, two workers died in a motor vehicle accident on Route 8 near Miramichi. Our thoughts are with their loved ones. We ask you to take a moment to honour these individuals and the many others who have died from a workplace injury or illness. <a href="https://t.co/4omgzyq4eu">pic.twitter.com/4omgzyq4eu</a> —@WorkSafeNB

It also does not say how many people were in the logging truck and whether they were injured.

"Both vehicles have been seized pending mechanical inspections," the release said.

In a social media post, WorkSafeNB said thoughts are with the deceased people's loved ones.

