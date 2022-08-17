A plan to spray a fish-killing chemical in New Brunswick's Miramichi Lake can go ahead, in theory.

Last week, Court of Queen's Bench Judge Terrence Morrison issued an emergency injunction temporarily barring a group from spraying rotenone, a pesticide and piscicide, on the lake with the intent of killing off invasive smallmouth bass.

That injunction expired at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a hearing in Woodstock Court of Queen's Bench that was supposed to include arguments for and against the project was cancelled at the last minute.

The hearing had been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, along with another hearing on an application by a second party seeking a similar injunction, which was also cancelled.

The first injunction had been requested by a group of people who own cottages along Miramichi Lake.

They filed a lawsuit against the North Shore Micmac District Council, a proponent in the project, arguing it would cause irreversible damage to the lake.

Last Tuesday, Morrison granted the emergency injunction to halt the project until the lawsuit by cottage owners could be heard in court.

Daniel Houghton, a cottage owner and one of the plaintiffs named, said the court hearing was cancelled because there was knowledge that another party would also be filing a motion in court to have the spraying of rotenone stopped.

A group of cottage owners, including Daniel Houghton, filed a lawsuit against the North Shore Micmac District Council arguing against their plan to spray a piscicide on the Miramichi Lake. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He said he was not briefed on why the other party's scheduled court appearance was cancelled as well.

Another item on the Wednesday court docket was for an application by Andrea Polchies and Terry Sappier against Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Charles Bryant, a lawyer representing the two applicants, said on Wednesday morning that his clients were the Wolastoqey mothers and grandmothers opposed to the spraying, and they were pursuing a judicial review of Fisheries and Oceans Canada's decision to allow the spraying of rotenone on Miramichi Lake.

"The purpose of today is to seek an injunction from the Court of Queen's Bench to prevent the spraying from occurring before the judicial review application can take place," he said.

In a later email to CBC News on Wednesday, Bryant said the hearing had been cancelled, but he did not respond to followup phone calls for more information about what would happen next.

The Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi say the fish is invasive and poses a threat to native Atlantic salmon and trout populations. (Nathan Wilbur, ASF)

The main proponent of the project, the Working Group on Smallmouth Bass Eradication in the Miramichi, has been trying to spray since last year. It says the invasive smallmouth bass in Miramichi Lake, Lake Brook and a portion of the Southwest Miramichi River has been threatening native Atlantic salmon and brook trout.

However, objections from local people and Wolastoqey grandmothers, including some who paddled on the lake when spraying was scheduled last year, have stopped the Working Group so far.

Houghton, who lives primarily in Saint John, said he hadn't heard of there being any activity on Miramichi Lake as of Wednesday afternoon.

He said he's unsure what's supposed to happen next with the lawsuit he's party to. He said he's still opposed to the project and plans to "protest it peacefully" in the hopes the Working Group changes its plan.

Neville Crabbe, spokesperson for the Working Group, told CBC News the group planned to release a statement Wednesday regarding the project.