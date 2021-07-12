Bus carrying Miramichi Timberwolves to game in Fredericton involved in fatal crash

A bus carrying players and staff from the Miramichi Timberwolves hockey team was involved in a fatal collision with a car on the way to a game in Fredericton Sunday.

The driver of the car involved died at the scene, according to RCMP.

Police confirmed there was a fatal crash involving a bus and a car near Astle, on Route 8 between Miramichi and Fredericton. But they wouldn't confirm it was the bus transporting the Timberwolves.

However, the Maritime Junior Hockey League confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that their bus had been involved in a fatal crash near Astle. James Faulkner, the league's director of communications, said those on the bus sustained only "limited injuries."

He also said grief counsellors and support are being made available to the team.

The league offered condolences to the family of the victim.

The Timberwolves were scheduled to play the Fredericton Red Wings Sunday afternoon, but the game was postponed.

RCMP posted a tweet Sunday saying that Highway 8 near Astle was closed due to a fatal collision and that traffic was being diverted due to the incident.

The road was still closed as of 5:30 p.m.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Griffiths said the driver of the car was the only occupant of that vehicle.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.