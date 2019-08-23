'Out of control' forest fire burning near Miramichi
An "out of control" forest fire is raging about 12 kilometres west of Miramichi.
Matthew Ruff, a co-ordinator with the provincial forest fire management branch, said the fire was detected around 9 p.m. Thursday.
It is believed to have started in an area where branches and other debris were left over from a forestry operation.
The size of the blaze is about 25 hectares. Crews are water bombing the fire from the air, and 16 firefighters are fighting from the ground.
Ruff said windy conditions have made it harder to control the flames.
"So far, we are making steady progress, and hopefully we have it under control in the next day or so."
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but Ruff said it is suspected it was started either by humans or lightning.
No buildings or infrastructure are in danger.
