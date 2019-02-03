Legendary fiddler Matilda Murdoch dies at 99

Miramichi fiddle legend Matilda Murdoch died Saturday just days after celebrating her 99th birthday with family and friends.

Murdoch was a well-celebrated musician. In 2002, she received the ECMA Stompin' Tom Connors Award for lifetime achievement in music.

She was also inducted into the North American Fiddle Hall of Fame in New York and the New Brunswick Country Music Hall of Fame.

She became a member of the Order of New Brunswick in 2010 and received a lifetime achievement award from Music New Brunswick in 2016.

A self-taught fiddler, she first picked up the instrument when she was 10. According to Connie Doucet, a longtime friend and fellow musician, she had written more than 400 songs since.

"She had many accolades and many awards but she would never brag about that," Doucet said. "And when she would get together with other musicians she was always almost the first one there and the last one to leave — and she totally enjoyed it. Playing music was one of her true passions."