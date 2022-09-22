Youth found dead after Miramichi house fire

A young person was pronounced dead at the scene of an early morning house fire in Miramichi.

Miramichi police said fire crews and officers were dispatched to a house in the southeast end of the city at around 1 a.m. Thursday.

"Once the fire was brought under control, emergency services entered the home and located one youth, who was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said in a news release.

Police said they're notifying family so they did not provide the age or gender of the youth or say where they were found. The release also did not say exactly what injuries the youth suffered or what caused their death.

The Fire Marshal's Office, Miramichi Fire Department and Miramichi police are investigating the cause of the fire.