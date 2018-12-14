Woman dead after fatal crash on Route 126

A 45-year-old Miramichi woman is dead after she crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer in central New Brunswick.

The crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday on Route 126 in Noinville, about 11 kilometres south of Rogersville.

Southeast District RCMP believe the woman's vehicle crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic.

The woman's name was not released.

They said the investigation into the crash is continuing with the help of an RCMP collision reconstructionist.