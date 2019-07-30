Miramichi corn maze honours D-Day anniversary, North Shore Regiment

It didn't take much convincing for farmer John Fletcher to agree to the suggestion this year's corn maze should honour the 75th anniversary of D-Day and recognize the contributions made by the North Shore Regiment.

After planting 200,000 corn seeds on five acres, the maze is beginning to take shape as the corn stalks grow.

"They're over my seven-year-old son's head right now,"said the owner of Fletcher's Farm in Miramichi.

The maze features the years of the anniversary — 1944 to 2019 — the picture of Pte. George Herman Baker used on the Royal Canadian Mint's 2019 proof silver dollar, the map of New Brunswick and the number 75.

The owners of Fletcher's Farm recently revealed drone footage of their new corn maze, showing a soldier's face and the numbers 1944 and 2019. John Fletcher said it honours the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings and The New Brunswick North Shore Regiment. 5:16

Fletcher credits his friend and co-worker, Matt Sweezey, for the idea and Brandon Savage, a local teacher and war historian, for all his help with the ensuring the questions and answers at the 18 stations throughout the maze were accurate.

John Fletcher stands in a five-acre corn maze he and his family opened in 2018. (Gail Harding/CBC)

"Every year, our theme is always going to be regional or local," Fletcher said. "So either the north shore or Miramichi, as it was last year, just to honour the region. I think we're pretty proud people up here on the north shore of New Brunswick."

Fletcher even learned from his mother that two of his great-uncles, Rupe Clancy and Ned Clancy, died on D-Day.

"I think all of us on the north shore probably have some connection to this, to someone that was either there, a great-uncle, a grandparent or even a parent for some of us," he said.

Fletcher admits he's not much of a history guy but added the project has given him extra pride in the history of the area.

John Fletcher said the opening date for this year's corn maze is Aug. 24. (Fletcher Farm/Facebook)

Even with a delayed planting, Fletcher said the corn is growing well and he hopes it will be ready for the planned opening on Aug. 24, a week earlier than last year.

He and his family came back to his hometown of Miramichi when they were forced from their homes during the Fort McMurray wildfires, and now they're operating an ecotourism business on land that's been in his family for generations.

The family hobby farm is run by Fletcher, his wife, Natalie, three children and his parents. They offer outdoor learning experiences for all ages, and this year the family has been working hard to get to enhance the fun with a children's maze, an acre of sunflowers, a pumpkin patch and more.

"We do have some extra stuff we're going to reveal in a couple of weeks to keep families around a little bit longer."