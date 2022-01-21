June date set for two byelections in Miramichi ridings

Dates have been announced for two byelections in southwest Miramichi.

The byelections, in the provincial ridings of Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin and Miramichi Bay-Neguac, will be held on Monday, June 20.

"This date was chosen with the health and safety of the voters and workers in mind given the waves of COVID-19 we are experiencing this winter," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release Friday.

The byelections will fill vacancies created in the ridings following the resignations of Conservative MLA Jake Stewart and Liberal MLA Lisa Harris to run in the federal election.

Stewart, a former Aboriginal Affairs minister in the Higgs government and a four-term MLA representing Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, won the federal riding of Miramichi-Grand Lake in the September election.

Currently, the Progressive Conservatives hold 26 seats in the legislative assembly, the Liberals hold 16 seats, the Greens hold three seats, People's Alliance hold two seats and two seats are vacant.