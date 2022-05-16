Some voting-rule changes as 2 byelection campaigns in Miramichi get underway

New Brunswick byelections in Miramichi Bay–Neguac and Southwest Miramichi–Bay du Vin are officially underway.

Vacancies were created in the two ridings by the resignations of Liberal MLA Lisa Harris and Progressive Conservative MLA Jake Stewart, who both ran in Miramichi–Grand Lake in the federal election last year.

With the relaxation of COVID-19 protocols in New Brunswick, voters in the two provincial ridings can expect some changes.

Kim Poffenroth, the chief electoral officer in New Brunswick, says the most significant change is the return to in-person voting in special care and nursing homes.

"We consulted with representatives from the associations that represent both nursing homes and special care homes and they told us that they felt that their residents would be most comfortable voting in the manner with which they're most familiar, the traditional in-person voting," Poffenroth said.

During the last two elections held during the pandemic, the mail-in ballot process had been modified to accommodate residents.

"With the opening back up of visits to those homes, we're going to go ahead with what we refer to as additional polls. So in the week or two before election day, we set up a poll in a common area in those facilities and take the votes of the residents who are ambulatory," she said.

Advance polls will be held in Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Miramichi-Bay du Vin on June 11 and June 13. Election Day is June 20. (CBC)

Special officers will be used for bedside voting. Those voting officers are required to be fully vaccinated and will be wearing masks.

Poffenroth said plexiglass barriers will be in place at polls in the long-term care homes to protect vulnerable voters.

And Elections New Brunswick is ready in case there are changes because of COVID-19.

"If things take a turn because of COVID, whether it's locally or there's some sort of outbreak in the facility, then we will revert to the modified process that we used during the last two elections," she said.

Voters can also start requesting mail-in ballots.

During the height of the pandemic, Elections New Brunswick paid for the postage on return ballots. But now, voters must cover the cost.

Ready to pivot for last-minute changes

Poffenroth said Elections New Brunswick has had to be nimble dealing with elections during the pandemic, especially during municipal elections held last May, when rising COVID numbers played havoc with voting dates.

"Whatever situation we may face in the coming weeks I feel we are well-prepared and well-experienced with adjusting to changing circumstances," Poffenroth said.

Nominations in Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin close at 2 p.m. on June 3.

Advance polls will be held on Saturday, June 11, and Monday, June 13, 2022, with polls open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election day is June 20, and polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.