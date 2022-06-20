PCs projected to sweep Miramichi-area byelections

It's a byelection sweep for New Brunswick's Progressive Conservatives, with wins in two Miramichi-area byelections Monday night.

The CBC decision desk has projected that both Miramichi Bay-Neguac and Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin will send PC MLAs to the legislature in Fredericton.

The results so far in Miramichi Bay-Neguac are:

Réjean Savoie (PC) - 2010

Shawn Wood (Liberal) - 1510

Chad Duplessie (Green) - 658

Tom L'Huillier (People's Alliance) - 143

Richard "Hoss" Sutherland (Independent) - 69

The results so far in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin are:

Mike Dawson (PCs) - 1693

Hannah Fulton Johnston (Liberals) - 1299

Larry Lynch (People's Alliance) - 246

Julie Guillemet-Ackerman (Greens) - 154

Voters in the two ridings went to the polls after their former MLAs stepped down last summer to run in the 2021 federal election.

CBC News will provide a running tally of the votes as they come in to Elections New Brunswick.

Tests for parties

The two byelection victories will be a morale booster for the governing Progressive Conservatives.

The vote comes almost halfway through the government's mandate, a time when governments usually have difficulty winning byelections.

Claude Williams, president of the PC party, said he's happy to see the party sweep the byelections and also elect a second francophone. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Claude Williams, president of the PC party, said the results show that after more than two years of COVID-19 and inflationary woes, voters are looking for stability — which he said the PCs can provide.

"I think people [have] seen good things with this government and I guess they want [it to] continue the agenda and the vision of the Blaine Higgs government," said Williams.

Francophone MLAs

Not only was the party able to hold onto Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin, a seat it won in the previous election, it was able to flip the previously held Liberal seat of Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

In doing so it was able to elect Réjean Savoie, who will become only the second francophone MLA in the PC caucus.

Premier Blaine Higgs with MLA-elect Réjean Savoie. (Premier Blaine Higgs/Twitter)

Williams said it was important for the party to have another francophone in caucus, especially after two People's Alliance MLAs crossed the floor.

"I think it's good to bring a new French member in caucus so they can … bring the issues and the concerns that people live every day," said Williams.

"I think it's positive overall. It's positive for this government."

Questions for People's Alliance

The election, however, is likely not what what members of the People's Alliance were hoping for.

The party had been disbanded earlier this year when its previous leader, Kris Austin, crossed the floor and joined the PCs.

The party was soon revived under new leader Rick DeSaulniers but does not appear to be on track to duplicate its strong showing in the area in 2020 when it came in second place in Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin and third in Miramichi Bay-Neguac.

Rick DeSaulniers, former Fredericton-York MLA, was acclaimed as the leader of the People’s Alliance of New Brunswick in May. (Jonathan Colicott/CBC)

The ridings were formerly represented by Liberal Lisa Harris (Miramichi Bay-Neguac) and Progressive Conservative Jake Stewart (Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin.)

Stewart would later win the federal seat of Miramichi-Grand Lake running under the Conservative Party of Canada banner.