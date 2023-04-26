Content
New Brunswick

Miramichiers to bring banned jail song to life for bicentennial anniversary

Hannah Rudderham · CBC News ·
A sepia filter covers a photo of three men in front of a brick wall. The man in the middle holds an axe behind his back.
From left, portraying the New Brunswick lumberjacks, Thomas Hare playing John Burroughs, Shawn McCarthy playing Frank Gleason and Kieran Crocker playing Michael Darby. (Klara Daley/Submitted by Shawn McCarthy)

Within the walls of the Newcastle jail, formerly situated in what's now known as Miramichi West, a group of inmates wrote a folk song 200 years ago. But the song's legacy wouldn't last long as it was soon banned in New Brunswick.

Now, two New Brunswickers have decided to bring it back.

And not only that, they've made a play out of it.

"This is the first … folk song, you know, written here on the Miramichi. And … it's probably one that not many people know a lot about," said Shawn McCarthy, one of production's creators and co-founder of the new theatrical troupe called Character Matters Miramichi.

The play, which premieres Saturday at Miramichi Folklore Park, is aptly named Mullin's Boom after the name of the song, but some creative liberty was taken with the storyline while still being based on real events.

A sepia filter covers a photo of three men in 1800s costumes in front of a tree.
From left, Sean Rule playing Teddy Gordon, Thomas Daley playing Ron Alden and Greg Donovan playing Jerry Garfield. This group represents the Maine lumberjacks in the play. (Klara Daley/Submitted by Shawn McCarthy)

Thomas Daley, one of the other show's creators and a co-founder of the troupe, said the play combines two stories, both centred around the Newcastle jail.

Daley said he and McCarthy were going through old newspapers when they found an article that mentioned three fellows who broke out of the Newcastle jail on Halloween night in 1822, just one year before the song Mullin's Boom was written. 

A fight between lumberjacks

The song is about two groups of lumberjacks, one from New Brunswick and the other from Maine. The two groups get in a fight and the New Brunswick lumberjacks landed in the Newcastle jail, said Daley.

"We got thinking, how about if these three fellows broke out of the jail, take off up river, hide out in the lumber camps, which you could do back in those days. There was no criminal record check or anything," said Daley.

"Then well, these fellows there wouldn't be afraid to get in a fight. So it's conceivable that they were the fellows that got in the fight with the main lumberjacks that inspired the song."

Daley said the tune of the song was actually lost over the years. So, they asked a local musician write a tune to go with the lyrics, which were found in Louise Manny and James Reginald Wilson's book Songs of the Miramichi, to be performed onstage during the play.

A page of a book opened with song lyrics on it reading: A new song called MULLINS BOOM Oft gazing thro' the Iron Grate The tears have started from my Eyes, To see these Puppies pass the Gate, And Scoff while I in durance lie. Those fiends that left their perjured hand That Hellborn Tribe that Sealed my Doom, Their Hearts shall fester on the Strand When we get clear of Mullins Boom. We suffer for that Yankee Brood Those Sharks that bore our wealth away, And Punished tho' our cause was good, To Coward Yankee tricks a Prey. But tho' oppressed with filth and Rags We cheerly bear the Cruel Doom In hopes one day to meet the Lads That sent us here to Mullins Boom. We took no foul unmanly plan To drive those cunning Spoilers back, But met them fairly man to man, Fierce rallied on by MUSHA WHACK, Though now they swarm about the forks We'll nip them Early in their Bloom, And Sweet Shelelagh hush their Sport, When we get clear of Mullins Boom. Three Valiant Sons of Erin's Land Were Singled out by Price's Crew And hotly fought with heart and hand Stout Darby, Frank and Borris too. And many other Suffering friends Who languish in this Smoaky Room, Whose fate the feeling heart would rend, To see them here in Mullens Boom. We'll tamely bear the Change of life And patiently count the lingering day, Had Daniel Meehan and his Wife Not strove to swear our lives away. But shortly may our prayers be heard And Meehan stand the Devil's Groom, And Andy Meehan closely Barr'd, For Fifty Years in Mullins Boom. Finished
McCarthy and Daley found the lyrics to the song Mullin's Boom in Louise Manny and James Reginald Wilson's book called Songs of the Miramichi. Daley said the song is about a fight between two groups of lumberjacks, one from Maine and one from New Brunswick, which landed the N.B. lumberjacks in the Newcastle jail. (Submitted by Shawn McCarthy)

McCarthy said the banning of the song likely had something to do with why the tune was lost.

But he isn't quite sure why the song was banned to begin with.

He said it could have something to do with the fact that it was written by a group of criminals, or it might be because of disputes over the Maine–New Brunswick border, since the boundary between the two countries wasn't established yet.

McCarthy and Daley both star in the show as lumberjacks from opposing groups. The two have been performing together for a number of years and have been friends for 30.

During the bicentennial anniversary of the song, McCarthy said everything aligned for their debut show. 

"It seemed kind of tailor-made."

Shift - NB8:29Mullin's Boom
It's been 200 years since inmates at the Newcastle jail first performed the folksong "Mullin's Boom". The song was banned not long afterward. The theatrical troupe Character Matters Miramichi has created an original production around Mullin's Boom to celebrate the song's bicentennial. We'll speak to some of the actors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Hannah Rudderham

Journalist

Hannah Rudderham is a reporter with CBC New Brunswick. She grew up in Cape Breton, N.S., and moved to Fredericton in 2018. You can send story tips to hannah.rudderham@cbc.ca.

    With files from Shift

