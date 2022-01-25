Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old in Miramichi, N.B.

An Amber Alert has been issued for missing six-year-old Kenton Murphy of Miramichi.

The emergency alert sent Tuesday morning through the regional alert system says the suspect, the boy's mother, is driving a 2008 black Nissan Xterra with New Brunswick plate JET 685.

Kenton was last seen in the Miramichi area at 2:30 a.m., the alert says. He weighs 45 pounds and has blue eyes and blond hair. He was last seen wearing camouflage pyjamas.

"If seen, call 911 immediately," the alert says.

9:01 - The New Brunswick RCMP has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Miramichi Police Force to locate missing 6-year-old boy Kenton Murphy. He was taken from a home in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Douglastown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Douglastown</a> area by his 33-year-old mother Ashley Rose Munn. —@RCMPNB

Miramichi police and RCMP tweeted that they are looking for Ashley Munn, Kenton's mother and the driver of the vehicle. She "sometimes overnights with her six-year-old son," Miramichi police said, and left the Douglastown area, about 170 kilometres northeast of Fredericton, sometime overnight.

"Police have concern for the child's well-being," Miramichi police tweeted.

An RCMP news release says the mother, 33, "does not have custody" of the boy. They describe her as approximately five feet six inches tall and about 168 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.