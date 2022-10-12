Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Minto woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Maugerville man

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with 2nd-degree murder after a 52-year-old man was found "gravely injured" at a home on Highway 105 and later died in hospital. 

Jodie Carrie Clark's next scheduled court appearance is Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Oromocto RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to the report at 7 p.m. on Sunday where a man was found unconscious and "gravely injured." He later died in hospital. (Shane Magee/CBC file photo)

RCMP say a 30-year-old woman from the Minto, N.B., area has been charged with second-degree murder after a 52-year-old man was found "unconscious and gravely injured" at a home on Highway 105 in Maugerville Sunday night.

Oromocto RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of a man "believed to have been assaulted at a home," according to a news release. The man, identified as Alexander Ladds, died in hospital on Monday.

Jodie Carrie Clark appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court via tele-remand on Tuesday where she was charged with second degree murder. (CBC)

Police say Jodie Carrie Clark was arrested in Newcastle Creek Monday night. She appeared in Fredericton Provincial Court via tele-remand on Tuesday where she was charged with second-degree murder. She remains in custody.

Her next scheduled court appearance is on Nov. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP say the investigation continues. 

