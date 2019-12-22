A tire fire that's been burning at a recycling business in Minto, N.B., since Friday is under control, but it will likely be days before it is put out.

"It's still burning," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO). "There's still lots of fuel to burn in there and right now they're weighing their options as the best way to deal with it."

Downey said 21 fire departments responded to the blaze at TRACC Tire Recycling, including from Fredericton, Oromocto, Harvey, Keswick Ridge, Jemseg and Douglas Harbour.

Downey said the facility's building has been damaged, but firefighters will focus on keeping the fire under control.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, cautioned people in the Minto area to seek medical attention if they experience breathing problems from the smoke.

No injuries have been reported. There is an air quality advisory for the Minto and Chipman area.

Downey said the smoke has shifted and is now heading more northeast toward Chipman. He said he expects the smoke to lessen in the coming days.

Residents are still advised to stay in their homes, keep their windows closed and stay away from the site of the fire.

The recycling business employs around 50 people.

Curtis Richardson, communications manager of the company, said it will release a statement in the coming days.

"For now we are urging the public to please listen to the local EMO and give lots of space for first responders to work," Richardson said in an email.