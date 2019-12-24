Pictures from the Minto tire fire over the first 5 days

As the holidays approach, crews are still hard at work to put out the fire burning at the tire recycling plant in Minto.

The blaze broke out at TRACC Tire Recycling late Friday night and has continued to burn, engulfing the entire outdoor tire storage area.

About 30 fire departments and more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire over the weekend.

To combat the blaze, crews started trucking in loads of sand to smother the flames on Sunday but provincial fire officials said it could take days to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire isn't known.

Day 1: Friday night

The fire broke out at the plant about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton on Friday night. (Upper Kingsclear Fire Department/Twitter)

Day 2: Saturday

About 30 fire departments responded to the fire over the weekend. (Harvey Fire Department/Facebook)

Smoke from the TRACC fire can be seen billowing in the sky from about 60 kilometres from Minto along the Trans-Canada Highway. (Radio-Canada)

Day 3: Sunday

Sand is dumped behind the burning TRACC plant on Sunday. (Stephen MacGillivray/Canadian Press)

Day 4: Monday

At least 21 dump trucks are bringing continuous loads of sand to put out the fire. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Bulldozers are pushing sand over the fire to try to smother it. (Jamie Hachey/Facebook)

This aerial photo shows the state of the fire around 4:30 p.m. Monday. (Kevin Nicklin/Facebook)

Day 5: Tuesday