Pictures from the Minto tire fire over the first 5 days

As the holidays approach, crews are still hard at work to put out the fire burning at the tire recycling plant in Minto.
The blaze broke out at TRACC Tire Recycling late Friday night and has continued to burn, engulfing the entire outdoor tire storage area.
About 30 fire departments and more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire over the weekend.
To combat the blaze, crews started trucking in loads of sand to smother the flames on Sunday but provincial fire officials said it could take days to put the fire out.
The cause of the fire isn't known.
Day 1: Friday night
Day 2: Saturday
Day 3: Sunday
Day 4: Monday
Day 5: Tuesday
