Minto tire fire accidental, but fire marshal mum on cause

The preliminary report into the fire at the Minto tire recycling plant shows the cause of the blaze was accidental, but the fire marshal won't provide details on what exactly started the fire.

Michael Lewis, New Brunswick's fire marshal, said the office was convinced the fire, which led to air and water quality advisories, was accidental.

But he would not elaborate on the nature of the fire's origins.

Lewis said the investigation report would be sent to the property owner, TRACC Tire Recycling, and the property owner's insurance company.

A spokesperson for TRACC Tire Recycling said, as of Friday morning, the company had not received a copy of the report.

But Curtis Richardson also said TRACC would be willing to share the cause of the fire and discuss the report when they do.

This isn't the only report being prepared on the fire at the plant.

The province has hired a third-party consultant to look into the environmental impacts of the fire

CBC News reached out to the Department of Environment and Local Government for an update on environmental studies being done as a result of the fire, but have yet to hear back.

Earlier this month Cristin Muecke, the deputy chief medical officer with the Department of Health, confirmed the cancer causing agent benzene had been detected in the smoke of the fire.

The fire has also continued to burn underneath the sand used to suppress it.

But Lewis said there's been a major reduction in temperature under the surface.

The fire marshal said the fire area has been gradually becoming cooler over the past month. (Submitted by Geoffrey Downey)

"When we started monitoring about four weeks ago, the highest temperature we were able to see was about 40 C," said Lewis.

"We're seeing now in those same tests that the temperature has declined by on average between 10-15 C per week."