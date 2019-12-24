Tire fire still burning at Minto recycling plant 1 week later

A fire at a tire recycling facility in Minto is still burning a week after it started, but emergency officials say progress has been made toward finally putting it out.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, said about 25 per cent of the fire remains.

"Given the kind of progress they've been making in the days before, hopefully it'll be out soon," he said.

The TRACC tire recycling plant caught fire on Dec. 20. Over the last week, firefighters have been dousing the flames with sand to "bury the fire."

This will clear out the oxygen and get the fire to stop burning.

'It's all burning'

TRACC, which stands for Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada Corp., processes about one million tires each year. Downey wasn't sure how many tires have burned in this particular fire.

He did say about two hectares of the area is still burning.

The fire that erupted at the tire recycling plant in Minto late Friday night was under control by Sunday but continues to burn. (Harvey Fire Department/Facebook)

"The assumption is that it's all burning," he said.

"At this point it's been going long enough, it seems very unlikely that there was any portion of it that hadn't caught fire."

He said some of the tires that didn't catch fire have been moved away from the site that is on fire. There is also some damage to the building.

Downey also said the air and water quality warnings are still in effect for the Minto area.

The tire recycling centre already has an environmental consultant on scene doing short-term assessments of water, soil and air quality to see how widespread the environmental damage might be

The consultant is using air-quality monitors and booms in the ditches to start sampling the soil and runoff and it's doing sampling of residential wells as well.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, cautioned people in the Minto area to seek medical attention if they start to experience breathing problems from the smoke.

"Now it's a bit of a wait and see to see exactly what the environmental impact is," he said.

"It's also an active fire scene so people haven't been able to get in and get as close they'd like."