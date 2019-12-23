Minto fire a 'cocktail of pollutants,' UNB Saint John professor says

A tire fire like the one burning in Minto could have numerous and lingering environmental impacts because there are so many pollutants involved, says a UNB professor whose lab specializes in contamination by metals.

"A tire fire is a great cocktail of pollutants … carbon monoxide, sulfur oxide that can be irritating to lands," Anne Crémazy, an assistant professor at the UNB Saint John's department of biological sciences, said Tuesday.

The fire at the TRACC tire recycling plant in the village about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton started Friday night and could go on for several more days.

When it's extinguished, an environmental assessment will have to be done to determine the different levels of contaminants in the soil and water, Crémazy said.

Some of the pollutants are also linked to respiratory disorders, cancer and infertility, she said.

Environment Minister Jeff Carr says TRACC processes about one million tires each year. (Roger Cosman/CBC)

There are air and water quality advisories in effect for the Minto and Chipman area.

Environment Minister Jeff Carr said the province is working on plans to deal with the environmental fallout.

TRACC, which stands for Tire Recycling Atlantic Canada Corp., already has an environmental consultant on scene doing short-term assessments of water, soil and air quality to see how widespread the environmental damage might be, Carr said.

"We've never really seen a tire fire this size in New Brunswick," he said.

The consultant is using air-quality monitors and booms in the ditches to start sampling the soil and runoff and it's doing sampling of residential wells as well.

"The closest wells to the site right now are being monitored, tested and assessed," Carr said. "We want to be able to get ahead of it. There's no sense of waiting until somebody gets sick."

The province will hire an expert to oversee the overall environmental assessment and cleanup operation, which could last for several months, he said.

"We've got one shot at this. It's that big and that extensive."

Getting the fire extinguished is the primary concern, Carr said, but conversations on next steps are continuing.

"First things first, is get the fire suppressed and smothered and see if we can salvage the building."

Earlier in the week, Public Health issued a water advisory Monday afternoon for users of the Minto industrial park water system, the W.G. Bishop Nursing Home and Queens North Community Health Centre.

About 30 fire departments and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze. (Harvey Fire Department/Facebook)

They were told not to use the tap water "until assessments and testing of the industrial park water system show the water is safe to drink."

They were also advised to turn off air exchangers and keep windows closed.

Tire fires an ongoing issue

There have been a number of tire fires across North America over the years, including the 1990 tire fire in Hagersville, Ont., that burned 14 million scrap tires and spewed toxic smoke for 17 days.

Partly prompted by that fire, New Brunswick's auditor general released a report in 1999 with recommendations for preventing tire fires.

Firefighters battle a tire fire in Hagersville, Ont., on Feb. 21, 1990, which spat thousands of litres of runoff oil for more than a week. (Bill Becker/Canadian Press)

The report recommended the Department of Environment and the Fire Marshal's Office develop a comprehensive plan identifying who was to inspect TRACC to make sure it was meeting various legislated requirements.

It also recommended having a contingency plan to ensure the public was protected during a tire fire.

CBC News asked to talk to someone in government about the TRACC contingency plan but has not received a response.

1990 was the year of the tire fire in Canada

Carr said the tire stewardship program would continue, even if TRACC, which employs 50 people, can't do the job.

"There's no reason to believe, if TRACC can't reopen, that another company like it cannot reopen in the area. … We'll do everything we can to make sure tire recycling continues in Minto."