RCMP investigate 'sudden death' in Minto

RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home in Minto on Wednesday morning.

RCMP were dispatched just before 10:15 a.m. to Centennial Drive in the village about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton after a 911 call.

The house has been cordoned off, and a forensics team is on the scene.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with New Brunswick RCMP, wouldn't confirm whether the death was a homicide or when an autopsy will take place.

"Investigators are on scene right now," she said. "We're trying to determine who the individual is and we need to determine the cause of death."

Rogers-Marsh said the investigation is continuing and she wouldn't provide any further information.