Health staff shortage forces temporary closure of Minto community centre walk-in service
Service will resume Tuesday at 8 a.m., says Horizon
Walk-in services at the Queens North Community Health Centre in Minto are temporarily closed Monday because of a shortage of available staff, the Horizon Health Network announced.
No other services at the centre are affected, according to a news release.
People with non-urgent medical issues can consult with Tele-Care 811, a pharmacist, or schedule a virtual appointment, through eVisitNB.
The closure is the latest in a string of temporary closures and reduced services at health facilities across the province because of staffing shortages in recent weeks.
Walk-in services at the centre will resume are scheduled Tuesday at 8 a.m., the release said.
Horizon apologized for the inconvenience.
The Queens North Community Health Centre provides primary health-care services, illness/injury prevention, chronic disease management and community development services, according to its website.
The collaborative team of health-care providers includes physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, dietitians, health promoters, counsellors and other health care providers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?