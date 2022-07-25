Health staff shortage forces temporary closure of Minto community centre walk-in service

Walk-in services at the Queens North Community Health Centre in Minto are temporarily closed Monday because of a shortage of available staff, the Horizon Health Network announced.

No other services at the centre are affected, according to a news release.

People with non-urgent medical issues can consult with Tele-Care 811, a pharmacist, or schedule a virtual appointment, through eVisitNB.

The closure is the latest in a string of temporary closures and reduced services at health facilities across the province because of staffing shortages in recent weeks.

Walk-in services at the centre will resume are scheduled Tuesday at 8 a.m., the release said.

Horizon apologized for the inconvenience.

The Queens North Community Health Centre provides primary health-care services, illness/injury prevention, chronic disease management and community development services, according to its website.

The collaborative team of health-care providers includes physicians, nurse practitioners, social workers, dietitians, health promoters, counsellors and other health care providers.