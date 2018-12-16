It runs in the family: Woman is 3rd generation to serve as Minto mayor

Whenever Erica Barnett took issue with something, her dad always told her to raise the matter with someone who could help solve the problem.

So in Grade 7, when Barnett was concerned about the meagre sign on Highway 10 letting drivers know about Fredericton, she wrote to former mayor Brad Woodside.

"I kept saying to my father, 'When you come into the capital city, there's just a small, little sign that says, Welcome to Fredericton,'" she said. "The Minto sign's bigger."

And 15 years ago, when she was in Grade 11 and the province shut down emergency room service in Minto, Barnett complained to then-premier Bernard Lord and the opposition leader, Shawn Graham.

Barnett kept the letters she received from Woodside, who wrote back saying better signage wasn't in the budget, and Shawn Graham, who said he did everything he could to keep the hospital's emergency room open.

That's what sparked her interest in politics.

Erica Barnett served as acting mayor since the summer after former mayor Donald Gould retired. (James West Photography)

"I've always wanted someday to serve the public, [but] I didn't know in what capacity," said Barnett, who has participated in provincial elections.

After her predecessor Donald Gould retired this summer, it didn't surprise Barnett's family and friends that she would run for mayor of the village about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton by Grand Lake.

Getting political

This week, the 32-year-old was sworn in as mayor of Minto, following in the footsteps of her late grandmother Andrea Barnett and late father Eric Barnett.

"I definitely felt their presence in a room they spent hundreds of hours themselves," said Barnett, who earned the position by acclamation.

Andrea Barnett served two terms in the 1980s and was the second woman to become Minto mayor.

Barnett described her grandmother as well-respected, someone who never backed down from what she believed in and who ran "a pretty tight ship."

Erica was his little politician. - Donna Yates, assistant clerk for the Village of Minto

Although running for politics hasn't always been easy for women, Barnett said her grandmother showed it was possible.

"It's hard to break the mould sometimes," said the mayor, who also works as a respiratory therapist in the area.

"I walk into the room and I'm usually the lone female or [one of] the only few females in the room."

Even when her grandmother wasn't involved in politics, she served her community, Barnett said.

"I joked that my first unofficial job was being her secretary, because when she wasn't on village council, she still remained really active and very busy."

Like father, like daughter

Erica Barnett's father Eric attending his daughter's swearing in ceremony as the village's deputy mayor in 2016. The duo holds up a frame of Erica Barnett's grandmother, who also served as mayor in the 1980s. (Submitted)

Barnett's father served as mayor for two terms and deputy mayor for seven years.

She described her father as "very outspoken" man with a passion for his community — something he shared with his mother, Andrea.

"When someone asked where he was from, he was never from outside of Fredericton, he was always from Minto and was very proud of that," she said.

"If you didn't know where it was, he'd be sure to let you know where the village of Minto was."

His big thing was to never forget who put you in this position and it was the residents in this community that you serve. -Erica Barnett

When Barnett's father died in 2017 of health problems, she was the deputy mayor.

"I certainly miss him when stuff like this happens," she said after taking over the mayor's office this week.

Barnett, who also shared a love for the Boston Bruins with her dad, said she can remember tagging along with him to different community events, such as community breakfasts and the Minto Country Music Wall of Fame, when he was mayor.

Before he died, Eric Barnett gave her a few tips about public service: always return phone calls, always be accessible, don't make irrational decisions.

"His big thing was to never forget who put you in this position, and it was the residents in this community that you serve," she said.

Born to lead

Donna Yates, who worked as assistant village clerk when Eric Barnett was mayor, said she's known his daughter since Barnett was a teenager.

"I think her dad knew Erica was going to do great things in life," said Yates.

She described this week's swearing-in ceremony as "emotional."

"There was no doubt he knew that she would be mayor someday."

Yates said Eric Barnett was a good mayor and was always kind to people in the community, something he instilled in his daughter.

"Erica was his little politician," she said.

Although Yates never worked with Andrea Barnett, whom she called a village icon, she said she expects Barnett will live up to the same standard.

"She's fair, she's honest … she can hold her own with anybody," she said. "For her age, she's a very, very strong girl."

A heart for Minto

Barnett's first council meeting will take place Jan. 8. Although she's the youngest mayor to serve the community, Barnett said she will bring energy and devotion to the job.

As mayor, she's hoping to increase employment, which she described as a huge concern for rural New Brunswick and bring in new business. She's also hoping to promote the village as a place for people to raise their kids.

"I'm really passionate about the area," she said. "I really think the village of Minto is underrated."

And she's hoping to make her family proud.

"They were some pretty great mayors and I have some big shoes to fill."