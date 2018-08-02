Minto man's death a homicide, police say
A man found dead inside his Minto house this week was Michael Wagnies, 62, and the case is being treated as a homicide, police say.
Body of Michael Wagnies, 62, was found Wednesday morning
A man found dead inside his Minto house this week was Michael Wagnies, 62, and the case is being treated as a homicide, police say.
RCMP were dispatched just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday to Wagnies's Centennial Drive home in the village about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.
Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with New Brunswick RCMP, said an autopsy has been conducted.
She did not release any other information, including how Wagnies died.
RCMP said anyone with any information, or who saw anyone going in to the home before Wednesday morning, to call them at 506-327-1820.