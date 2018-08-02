Minto man's death a homicide, police say

A man found dead inside his Minto house this week was Michael Wagnies, 62, and the case is being treated as a homicide, police say.

RCMP were dispatched just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday to Wagnies's Centennial Drive home in the village about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh, a spokesperson with New Brunswick RCMP, said an autopsy has been conducted.

She did not release any other information, including how Wagnies died.

RCMP dispatched after 911 call Wednesday morning. 0:44

RCMP said anyone with any information, or who saw anyone going in to the home before Wednesday morning, to call them at 506-327-1820.

