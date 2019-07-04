Minto high school students, parents protest loss of 3 trade courses

Students and parents at Minto Memorial High School are upset three trade courses have been cut from the course selections for the next school year.

Student Owen Mazerolle said the auto mechanics course he hoped to take won't be available during his last year in high school. Metal fabrication and applied technology were also cut, he said.

Mazerolle said he learned the news from the part-time teacher who had taught the course and was involved in the car club. The teacher would not agree to an interview with CBC.

"When you're going into Grade 12, you want to have a good year and take the courses you want to take and now a lot of us can't do that," Mazerolle said.

Students disappointed

Mazerolle's mother, Mary-Faith Mazerolle, said she received about 25 texts from her son the day he found out.

"I thought my goodness, what is the government doing? We are looking for tradespeople in all trades, and you're now telling our students that trades aren't important because we're cutting it."

Mary-Faith, who is also a member of the high school's parent school support committee, said her son's friends have also expressed disappointment.

Committee members were told at their last meeting that there was a possibility the school could lose a teaching position because of declining enrolment.

"We did learn at the middle of June that there was going to be a teaching position cut, but we didn't know what position it was going to be, but we did know it would have an impact on the course selection at the high school."

The high school in Minto, about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton, has 140 students.

Mary-Faith said a formula based on projected enrolment is used to determine how many teaching positions there should be.

Enrolment down

Despite low enrolment at the high school, Mary-Faith said there were enough students interested in the auto mechanics course to warrant keeping it. It was one of the most classes, she said.

"I think the government needs to invest in our young people, despite this formula that they use. I think they need to keep these shop classes for our kids because a lot of these kids thrive in that environment."

Anglophone West School District confirmed the cuts were the result of declining enrolment numbers. The school will still offer three skilled trade courses: electrical wiring, mill and cabinet, and framing and sheathing.

Courses are offered based on required courses for graduation and a balance of electives, the district said.

"It's always a challenge to provide electives like industrial arts in small rural high schools," said acting superintendent Catherine Blaney.

"Schools often have to be creative to come up with ways to provide a variety of different electives. As well, adding to the challenge, there is a shortage of qualified teachers in industrial arts in the district."

Working on long-term plan

A feasibility study indicates enrolment in the Minto area will continue to decline, but the district is working with the school on a long-term plan for skilled trades courses.

The Mazerolles appealed to Education Minister Dominic Cardy to restore the trades classes, but spokesperson Danielle Elliot said school districts are responsible for determining what courses are offered.

"We understand how important it is to increase student exposure to trades, as well as improve learning in trades, as they are an important aspect of our economy," she wrote in an email.

Writing letters

While Owen Mazerolle said he didn't plan to pursue auto mechanics as a career, he said having the skills would be useful if things don't work out with his planned post-secondary eduction.

"That was kind of my plan just to set myself up."

Mary-Faith said they've spoken to their local MLA, Kris Austin, and have started a letter-writing campaign.