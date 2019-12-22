Devastating fire in Minto to last for several days, says fire marshal
Monday marks day 4 of the major fire that broke out at a tire recycling plant
It will take several days to put out a major fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Minto, N.B., just before the weekend, New Brunswick's fire marshal says.
The fire started Friday evening at TRACC Tire Recycling, a business in the village, about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.
It was under control on Sunday but was expected to keep burning for several more days.
"Each day we're seeing improvement in the volume and consistency of the smoke," said Mike Lewis, provincial fire marshal.
About 30 fire departments and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze over the weekend, from Fredericton, Oromocto, Harvey, Keswick Ridge, Jemseg and Douglas Harbour.
Water won't put out the fire
Sand is gradually being applied to the burning material by bulldozers.
"Water simply isn't effective on a tire fire," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization.
"Once a tire's on fire, it burns. It burns for a while."
The province is advising anyone who has symptoms of coughing, fatigue or shortness of breath to seek medical attention.
No injuries have been reported. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the Minto and Chipman area.
Downey said residents living in the area should turn off air exchangers inside the home and keep windows closed.
Entire pile is on fire
Firefighters still don't know what started the fire but an investigation began Saturday night.
Lewis said the focus now is getting the fire out.
He said it's difficult to know how many tires are burning, but the pile is spread over several acres and up to eight feet high.
"The entire main pile is currently on fire."
With files from Information Morning Fredericton
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.