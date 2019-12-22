It will take several days to put out a major fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Minto, N.B., just before the weekend, New Brunswick's fire marshal says.

The fire started Friday evening at TRACC Tire Recycling, a business in the village, about 50 kilometres east of Fredericton.

It was under control on Sunday but was expected to keep burning for several more days.

"Each day we're seeing improvement in the volume and consistency of the smoke," said Mike Lewis, provincial fire marshal.

About 30 fire departments and more than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze over the weekend, from Fredericton, Oromocto, Harvey, Keswick Ridge, Jemseg and Douglas Harbour.

Water won't put out the fire

Sand is gradually being applied to the burning material by bulldozers.

"Water simply isn't effective on a tire fire," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization.

Geoffrey Downey, spokesperson for New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization, cautioned people in the Minto area to seek medical attention if they start to experience breathing problems from the smoke.

"Once a tire's on fire, it burns. It burns for a while."

The province is advising anyone who has symptoms of coughing, fatigue or shortness of breath to seek medical attention.

No injuries have been reported. There is an air quality advisory in effect for the Minto and Chipman area.

Downey said residents living in the area should turn off air exchangers inside the home and keep windows closed.

Entire pile is on fire

Firefighters still don't know what started the fire but an investigation began Saturday night.

Lewis said the focus now is getting the fire out.

He said it's difficult to know how many tires are burning, but the pile is spread over several acres and up to eight feet high.

"The entire main pile is currently on fire."