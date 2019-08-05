Family of 5 displaced after fire guts Minto home
A family of five was displaced this weekend after a fire destroyed the home they rented in Minto, N.B., according to the Canadian Red Cross.
Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured
The fire started at the older, two-storey home on Pleasant Drive at about 11 a.m. Sunday, the organization said in a release.
There were no injuries. The couple and their three children are staying with relatives.
The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency purchases, like clothing, food and other essentials.