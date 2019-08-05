Skip to Main Content
Family of 5 displaced after fire guts Minto home
New Brunswick

Family of 5 displaced after fire guts Minto home

A family of five was displaced this weekend after a fire destroyed the home they rented in Minto, N.B., according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Canadian Red Cross says no one was injured

CBC News ·
A Sunday morning fire in Minto has displaced a family of five, the Canadian Red Cross said. (GP Mendoza/CBC)

The fire started at the older, two-storey home on Pleasant Drive at about 11 a.m. Sunday, the organization said in a release.

There were no injuries. The couple and their three children are staying with relatives. 

The Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency purchases, like clothing, food and other essentials.

