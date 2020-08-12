Fire forces woman and 3 children from their home in Minto
A family of four has been forced from their two-storey home in Minto after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning.
There were no injuries related to the fire that broke out shortly after midnight
Dan Bedell, communications director for the Atlantic Canadian Red Cross, said there were no injuries involved in the blaze, which started shortly after midnight on Logue Road in the village, about 50 kilometres northeast of Fredericton.
A woman and three children spent the night with a relative but will be assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers with emergency lodging as well as purchases of clothing, food and some other essentials.
Bedell said a Red Cross team from Moncton assisted the family via the internet and phone because of physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
