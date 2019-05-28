Quarry opponents finally get government's ear when MLA flexes 3rd-party muscle

The uncertainty and instability of a minority government is working out just fine for a group of rural residents near Fredericton who are upset about noise and dust from a quarry close to their homes.

They say the pivotal role of their MLA, Rick DeSaulniers of the People's Alliance, has finally got them some attention from the provincial government after almost five years.

"This is the first time that an MLA has really gone to bat for us," says Gerry McQuinn, an Estey's Bridge resident who says his property is plagued by noise and dust from the quarry just across the Nashwaaksis Stream.

"We needed somebody to step up and be forceful for the government to look at it," McQuinn said as the rumble of trucks echoed across his backyard. "So I guess it worked."

Last month, DeSaulniers threatened to vote against the Progressive Conservative government's budget estimates for the Department of Environment and Local Government.

That got him a meeting with Premier Blaine Higgs and, according to the department, stepped-up monitoring of the quarry owned by Mira Construction Ltd.

"I have a significant amount of clout," said DeSaulniers. "I took a calculated risk. … Obviously, the position I'm in there has caused the government to pay attention."

Judith Seymour, the chair of the Estey's Bridge local service district, says she's not optimistic the situation will get better, but at least the first-term Alliance MLA has the government's attention.

"Rick's got us a meeting with the minister and a meeting with the premier, which is something the local service district couldn't get in five years. We couldn't even get an answer to a letter."

The quarry was approved without an environmental impact assessment by the Progressive Conservative government of David Alward just before the 2014 election.

Residents sell their homes

It's across from the stream behind McQuinn's property. Trucks driving in and out of the quarry cross a small bridge built over the stream, leading to dirt and debris falling through the open bed into the waterway.

McQuinn and other residents have catalogued at-risk species, including salmon parr, wood turtles and butternut trees. He said the trucks also make noise from early in the morning until the evening, and dust regularly settles on his property.

People in the area who have sold their homes have been forced to accept resale prices lower than what they originally paid, he said.

Judith Seymour, chair of the Estey's Bridge local service district, isn't optimistic the situation will get better. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

"It's very taxing on us. It's very demoralizing that somebody won't help us out."

The previous Liberal government to turned down another company's proposal for a second quarry in the area in 2017, but Environment Minister Jeff Carr said in the legislature last month it's impossible to undo Mira's approval.

"Will we ever be able to eliminate the situation? I don't see it happening, to be honest."

No one from Mira Construction responded to a CBC News request for an interview.

DeSaulniers first heard about the quarry after he was nominated as the People's Alliance candidate for Fredericton-York, a sprawling rural riding north of the city.

"I care a great deal about what's going on with these people, their health, their well-being, the frustration and the stress," he said. "Five, six years of this is too much. It's gone on too long. These folks need to get some kind of justice."

Gerry McQuinn, an Estey's Bridge resident, says his property is plagued by noise and dust from the quarry. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

The Alliance votes with the PC minority government on confidence votes and budgets to keep it in power until the spring of 2020 but says it will decide on other votes issue-by-issue.

Quarry issue gets political

DeSaulniers is the lone Alliance member of the estimates and fiscal policy committee, which reviews spending plans for individual departments, along with four PCs, four Liberals and one Green MLA.

After trying to get a meeting with Higgs on the issue, since Christmas, DeSaulniers warned Carr in an April 17 committee session that "if we don't get some action … then I may very well vote against this budget for this department."

Last month, People's Alliance MLA Rick DeSaulniers warned he might oppose Progressive Conservative budget spending estimates for the Department of Environment and Local Government. The Fredericton-York MLA has said he's frustrated about noise and dust created by a quarry in his riding. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

Carr responded that his department would "ratchet up and turn the screw on the approval to operate" and if the company didn't follow the conditions of that approval, "we will shut them down." He also asked for the research that local residents had done.

Defeating departmental estimates would not have triggered an election but would have bogged down the legislative process and embarrassed the Tories.

"It was a calculated risk I took and it worked," DeSaulniers said, adding that "within minutes," someone from Higgs's office contacted the Alliance. "Our chief of staff said we set a record" for a response, he added.

Department adopts new measures

Higgs and Carr met with DeSaulniers and local residents. Environment Department spokesperson Erika Jutras said it has adopted several new measures, including having the department:

Visit the site "several times per week" and respond to resident complaints.

Work with Public Health to evaluate potential health impacts in the area.

Order Mira Construction to conduct a noise study and develop a "prevention and control plan."

Jutras said the province will also continue to test water in the Nashwaaksis Stream and require the company to do its own testing. It also told the Department of Public Safety about complaints about speeding trucks and rocks falling off trucks.

"Because we got the meeting, it must have have something to do with it," McQuinn said of DeSaulniers's threat. " It's very nice to have something like that, which we haven't had."

Steps considered 'window dressing'

So far there's been no actual reduction in the noise and dust levels, though, and McQuinn doesn't have a lot of faith things will change. Shutting down the quarry would probably lead Mira to sue the province, he said.

The new steps are "more or less window dressing for us, thinking that they're going to cure all our problems, which they cannot."

The quarry's approval to operate from the department is up for renewal later this year, but Seymour is not optimistic that stricter conditions will be added.

Everyday, a number of trucks enter and leave the access road to the quarry in Estey's Bridge. (Jacques Poitras/CNC)

"We're hopeful but if we want to journey down the road of realism, I would say I can't expect either a Liberal or Conservative government to take it very seriously."

DeSaulniers said that in the end, the only option may be for the province to buy out the affected properties — something he said he'll use his clout to push for.

"I'm going to continue to fight. These folks know I'm in their corner. As long as they're fighting, I'll be fighting."