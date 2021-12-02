New Brunswick to raise 'downright embarrassing' minimum wage $2 next year — to $13.75

New Brunswick's minimum wage will increase by $2 in 2022 to correct an hourly rate the province's labour minister called "downright embarrassing."

A $1 increase will take effect in April, with another $1 increase in October, bringing the rate to $13.75. It's a 17 per cent increase over the current rate of $11.75.

"We are currently dead last in the country in terms of our minimum wage and significantly behind our Atlantic Canadian neighbours," Trevor Holder, the province's minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, said at a news conference Thursday morning.

"This fact has been something that has been troubling me as minister of labour for some time. To be frank, it's downright embarrassing."

The increase follows a five-cent increase in 2021, an increase the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice had called too small to make a difference for those earning minimum wage.

Abram Lutes, the group's provincial coordinator, told CBC in an email Thursday the increase still isn't enough.

The wage increase still falls below what the Human Development Council has calculated as a "livable wage" in four New Brunswick cities.

The group suggests a livable wage ranges from $17.45 per hour in Bathurst to $20.75 in Fredericton when accounting for things like housing and services.

New Brunswick had tied yearly increases to changes in the consumer price index, a measure of changes in the cost of living.

Holder said the province determined a "correction" was needed to bring New Brunswick in line with rates in other provinces.

He said the province will resume using CPI to adjust the rate in 2023.

Holder said the 2022 increases are expected to affect 15,500 minimum wage earners as well as 30,000 others who make more than the current minimum wage, but below $13.75 per hour.

Business group pans lack of consultation

Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada, said the organization isn't opposed to increases to minimum wages, but says they were not consulted on the change.

"We understand that New Brunswick had been falling behind," Cormier said in an interview Thursday. "It would have been nice, though, to get a little bit of consultation with industry in advance of this occurring."

He said businesses had expected the wage rate to increase in April based on CPI. He said businesses need a transparent and predictable process to know what to budget for in the future.

"So that creates some some havoc among business owners, where they're going to have to try and adjust very quickly, particularly for the increase that's going to happen on April 1st."

Holder, asked about consultation with businesses, didn't say if any had taken place specifically on the $2 increase but that there has been consultation on minimum wages over the years.

Minimum wages in other Atlantic provinces

The minister said they wanted to increase the rate in part to bring the minimum wage closer to other Atlantic provinces, so they can discuss harmonizing the rate across Atlantic Canada.

In Nova Scotia, the rate is $12.95 and will increase in April in line with CPI.

Newfoundland and Labrador increased its rate 25 cents as of last month to $12.75.

Prince Edward Island will increase its rate 70 cents to $13.70 as of April 2022.