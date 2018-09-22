Raising wages: All parties promise some form of minimum wage increase

Every party has promised to raise the minimum wage this election, with the Green Party boasting the highest proposed increase.

The Green Party would bring the raise to $15.25 by 2022. Just behind the Greens, the NDP promises to increase it to $15 by the same year, and the Liberals say they'll raise it to $14.

The Progressive Conservatives and the People's Alliance have both say they support a higher minimum wage but would tie increases to inflation to protect businesses.

Overall I think it would be prudent not to jump too fast to try to compare ourselves to Ontario, and adjust progressively. - Richard Saillant , economist

But Moncton economist and author Richard Saillant argues that reducing poverty takes more than just raising the minimum wage, and that politicians should be careful when making promises.

"At what point [are] the benefits of a higher minimum wage in terms of better incomes for those who have a job …outweighed by the loss of jobs for those who are on low income?" Saillant asks.

Support for increase

New Brunswick's minimum wage is $11.25 per hour. That puts New Brunswick in ninth out of the 13 provinces and territories.

The wage increase is a promise that's already been made in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. All three will be raising their minimum wage to $15 an hour or more over the next few years.

"Overall I think it would be prudent not to jump too fast to try to compare ourselves to Ontario, and adjust progressively," says Saillant.

"Maybe we can go better than inflation for a while, but we have to monitor results to see what it does to the economy in real time, if you want."​

Saillant believes an overarching strategy is needed for improving the lives of people living on low incomes, and those on low incomes agree.

Fran Breau, a volunteer with the Fredericton Anti-Poverty Organization, says raising the minimum wage is a start, but more needs to be done.

"That's only a small fraction of what needs to be done for us," Breau says.

"It's looking at the things that go with the jobs. The different jobs, a lot of them don't have benefits that come along with them."

Out of more than 10,000 Vote Compass respondents, most think the minimum wage should go up immediately.

Results suggest supporters of the NDP, Green Party and Liberals are most interested in an increase.

