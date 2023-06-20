Moncton's mini choo-choo looking for a new station to call home

For decades the Lady Cummings, a ride-on miniature steam train named for the mother of the man who built it, delighted children as it travelled a three-kilometre track around the grounds of the Magnetic Hill Park in Moncton.

Today that train sits in storage, covered in dust, awaiting a new home.

In the 1980s, Malcolm Cummings built the mini tourist train, a replica of an 1860 steam engine, from steel, fibreglass and plywood, to run along an iron track.

Described as a tinkerer and an inventor by his son, Joel, Cummings built the train to carry up to 90 passengers — accommodating children and adults.

A newspaper clipping from Moncton's Times & Transcript newspaper, dated July 20, 1999. Joel Cummings keeps it in a binder of photos and articles about his late father, Malcolm. (Submitted by Joel Cummings)

His original pitch was to install the tracks in downtown Fredericton along the waterfront, looping from the bottom of Smythe Street following St. Anne's Point Drive to the lighthouse.

But when the city rejected the idea, Cummings was quoted in the local newspaper saying, "I'm not going to stop just because I haven't got the area for it."

His train found a home in Moncton at Magnetic Hill Park, where it ran for years until it was damaged in a fire during repairs to the engine in 2005.

The rebuilt Lady Cummings, also known as the General, ran until 2017 when it was retired from service at the park.

Watch | See the miniature replica of a 1860s steam engine that's looking for a new home: New home sought for replica steam engine in Moncton Duration 2:24 After years of running the rails at Magnetic Hill the owner of this tiny train is looking for the perfect place for it to roll on.

Joel helped his father build that replacement.

"They got the equipment out, got it back on the track and the public absolutely loved it," he said.

"There's still people sending ... Facebook stories and wanting to see it back on the track."

Joel has been the train's caretaker since his father died. For months he has been working on finding it a new home, somewhere that will honour his father's memory and delight children for years to come.

"My father passed about a year a half ago," said Joel. "When he was sick he would come down to the shop and, you know, still tinker. But this was the last train he worked on."

This undated article from the Daily Gleaner newspaper shows the proposed route of Malcom Cummings's train on Fredericton's waterfront. It didn't get a green light. (Submitted by Joel Cummings)

Cummings built 16 trains and his son said they're still running — in Ontario, Florida, New Mexico, and as far away New Zealand. The mini train that ran for years at Fairyland, later known as Encounter Creek, on Prince Edward Island, was also built by him.

Each one started as a napkin sketch, according to Joel, who worked on seven or eight of the projects his father built.

The rebuilt Lady Cummings can haul up to 180 passengers at a time. It's 90-horsepower diesel engine powers the hydraulic motor that drives it along an iron track.

The Lady Cummings, also dubbed General, has been sitting in storage for several months while Joel Cummings tries to find the right home for it. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Joel said he still runs it a few times a month back and forth on a stub of track in its garage. And he still clangs the bell on the front of the engine.

It's listed for $70,000 on Facebook Marketplace, but Joel said it will need to go to the perfect home.

"It's just the end of an era," said Joel Cummings.