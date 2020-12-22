Man accused of killing Mindy Godin is fit for trial, assessment finds

A Grand Falls man accused of stabbing a 32-year-old woman last month was found fit to stand trial after a five-day fitness assessment, but he will return to Restigouche Hospital Centre for an additional assessment.

Jonathan Beck Fontaine, 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin. She was stabbed in the neck in front of her two small children at her Grand Falls home last month.

After the attack, Godin ran to a nearby convenience store but died before help arrived.

Godin, a mother of two boys, died after being stabbed the morning of Dec. 21. (Mindy Godin's Facebook page)

Beck Fontaine appeared in Edmundston provincial court Monday. His legal aid lawyer, Alexandre Phaneu, asked for a one-hour delay to go over Beck Fontaine's files.

When they returned, Phaneuf asked Judge Nicole Angers if Beck Fontaine for an assessment order.

The assessment would look at whether Beck Fontaine was of a sound mind when the attack occurred and would determine whether he was criminally responsible at the time of the offence.

Beck Fontaine will return to the Restigouche hospital in Campbellton for the assessment.

Depanneur Leo, a convenience store on Tobique Road in Grand Falls and the house next door, was taped off by police after Godin's death. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

He was also ordered to have no contact with five people, including Stacy Godin, Mindy Godin's sister.

Beck Fontaine will return to court on Feb. 3 at 11 a.m.

Community mourns woman's death

Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil to honour Godin last month. The woman's family, including her two sons were also there.

The Grand Falls McDonald's also set up a space at the restaurant as a memorial for Godin, who worked at the restaurant.

A memorial site was set out outside the McDonald's in Grand Falls where Godin worked. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Outside the fast-food restaurant, friends, colleagues and people in the community placed flowers, teddy bears and posters that said, "Forever in our hearts."

Since her death, people all over Facebook have been making posts to "put and end to domestic violence."

Grand Falls police have not confirmed Godin's death was a case of domestic violence.