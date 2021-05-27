Man accused of killing Grand Falls woman gets date for preliminary inquiry

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Grand Falls last year will be back in court next March for a preliminary inquiry.

Jonathan Beck Fontaine, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin, 32.

Mindy was stabbed in the neck at her Grand Falls home in front of her two sons in December.

After the attack, she ran next door to a convenience store, where she collapsed and died before help arrived,

Beck Fontaine appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning in Edmundston.

Godin lived in Grand Falls with her two children before she was killed late last year. (Mindy Godin's Facebook page)

His preliminary inquiry will take place from March 7 to 11 next year.

Beck Fontaine is to remain in prison until then.

Two psychiatric assessments determined that he was fit to stand trial and was of sound mind at the time of the incident.