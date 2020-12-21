Mindy Godin, stabbed to death in Grand Falls, 'had a big heart'

In one of their last conversations, Mélanie Godin texted her younger cousin Mindy Godin, asking what her eldest son would like for Christmas.

Mindy responded with a photo of monster trucks.

But if that wasn't possible, she sent another photo of Dinotrux, a part-dinosaur, part-vehicle toy. Ty, the red one, was her two boys' favourite.

That was Mindy.

"She was an amazing person and she cared for her kids," Mélanie said Tuesday, trying to hold back tears. "She would have done anything for them."

Mindy was stabbed at her Grand Falls home on Monday morning.

Every little gesture means a lot for the family. - Mélanie Godin

After the attack, she ran next door to a convenience store, where she collapsed and died before help arrived, Grand Falls police said.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Mindy's two sons were at home when their mother was attacked and watched the entire thing, according to her brother, Tom Godin.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder

Jonathan Fontaine, 31, of Grand Falls has been charged with second-degree murder in Godin's death.

Fontaine appeared in Edmundston provincial court just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He appeared to be almost in tears as he sat in the courtroom, shaking, with his arms crossed, as he scanned the courtroom with wide eyes.

Jonathan Fontaine was charged Tuesday in Edmundston with second-degree murder in the death of Mindy Godin of Grand Falls. (Jessica Savoie/Radio-Canada)

After Judge Nicole Angers read the charge out loud, the case was adjourned until the afternoon, when legal aid lawyer Alexandre Phaneuf requested Fontaine be sent to Campbellton for a five-day fitness assessment.

Fontaine is to return to court Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

A loyal friend

Mélanie remembers Mindy always making forts out of blankets with her boys, who are four and three. She took them swimming or spent time making shapes out of playdough.

"She had a big heart," Mélanie said. "One of the best moms I know."

Mélanie said Mindy was the little sister she never had. She was loyal and always stood up for people she cared about.

"She was definitely someone you wanted to have on your side."

A memorial site has been set up outside the McDonald's in Grand Falls where Godin worked. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The two of them became close when they lived together in Moncton several years ago. Lately, they'd spent most of their time joking by text message.

"We had a good chemistry for that."

Mélanie found out about the death of her cousin by reading a Facebook post.

She read it over three times.

"All I could think about at first was the pain she went through and her little boys."

People have been giving flowers, teddy bears and even a sketched picture of Godin at the memorial site. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Different groups in the community have already started raising money for the family.

Mélanie said one group has raised $700, which will be used to buy Christmas presents for the two boys.

People in Grand Falls are reeling after learning about Godin's death. Some have raised money to buy gifts for her two sons at Christmas. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The gifts will be from their mom.

"I want the community to know that we are really touched by everything they're doing at the moment," Melanie said. "Every little gesture means a lot for the family."

'Everyone is sad'

Mélanie also wanted to express her family's appreciation for all the posts on Facebook about ending domestic violence.

"If Mindy was alive she would have been the first one to support that cause and to be vocal about it."

Mélanie, who lives in Moncton, is hoping to be in Edmundston for Christmas.

Depanneur Leo, a convenience store on Tobique Road in Grand Falls and the house next door, was taped off by police after Godin's death. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

But since she's living in a different health zone because of COVID-19, she's not sure that's possible.

The two boys are spending Christmas with their grandmother and are being well-taken care of by aunts and uncles.

Mélanie said if the family could hold a proper funeral, it would be hard to fit everyone inside the building, because Mindy touched so many people.

"I'm not the only one … everyone is sad."

'Forever in our hearts'

In a Facebook post, the Grand Falls McDonald's said it had set up a space at the restaurant as a memorial for Godin, who worked at the restaurant.

Outside the fast-food restaurant, friends, colleagues and people in the community were placing flowers, teddy bears and posters that said, "Forever in our hearts."

Residents were encouraged to visit and leave something for Godin's family or to honour her memory. For one hour on Tuesday, the memorial was to be for family members only.

"She will deeply be missed by all co-workers and also by her/our clients at your Grand Falls McDonald's," the restaurant post said.

"The first window will never be the same."

The house and convenience store where the attack happened were still taped off by police on Tuesday.