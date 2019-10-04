Retired Sussex Corner man gets 3 years in prison on child pornography charges

A 71-year-old Sussex Corner man was sentenced Tuesday to three years in prison after admitting to possessing and making available child pornography.

Milton Wayne Taylor was sentenced to 36 months in prison for making child pornography available, and 24 months for possession of child pornography Tuesday morning. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Crown prosecutor Shara Munn recommended a 30-month sentence, but Justice Darrell Stephenson said 36 months was more appropriate — especially considering the victim impact statement presented earlier.

"That statement … highlighted for the court the impact of this type of child abuse and the reality that these children are revictimized each time their image is further circulated on the internet," he said.

Taylor of Sussex Corner admitted to possessing child pornography and making it available to others. (Graham Thompson, CBC)

Taylor, a retired employee of the Department of Social Development, pleaded guilty to the two charges in August. He sat in the prisoner's box with his head down Tuesday, occasionally looking over at his wife sitting at the back of the courtroom.

Police found 1,256 images and 233 videos on devices in Taylor's home. Most of the pornographic files found during the June, 2017 police search were of children under the age of 10.

Stephenson said Taylor co-operated with police and told investigators he had been "struggling" with child pornography for two decades, focusing on girls seven or eight years old and up to 14.

Taylor told investigators no physical abuse occurred.

"I do not know or cannot begin to understand why Mr. Taylor did what he did," Stephenson said.

Stephenson said Taylor has support from the community and noted he has had a seemingly successful life.

"It is frightening to contemplate that an individual who enjoyed such an outwardly positive life could have engaged in these behaviours," he said.

Why this sets precedent

This is the first written child pornography sentencing decision in New Brunswick since the Criminal Code was amended in 2015. The amended Criminal Code has new or more severe minimum penalties for sexual offences involving children and child pornography.

Munn said in an interview that this decision sets a precedent that New Brunswick lawyers can point to when they make arguments at future child pornography sentencing hearings. They've previously been using an Ontario Court of Appeal decision or New Brunswick cases from before 2015.

The Inksetter decision in Ontario, which is from 2018, put more weight on the principles of deterrence and denouncement, Munn said. Stephenson's decision also gives weight to these principles.

"We've got a New Brunswick court adopting a lot of the comments made in Inksetter about sentencing and child pornography cases, about Parliament's intentions when they're raising the mandatory minimums," she said.

She said this decision might make it easier to ensure similar offenders are receiving similar sentences throughout the province — because judges are relying on a more recent in-province sentencing decision.

Because Stephenson is a Court of Queen's Bench judge, the importance his decision gives to deterrence will be binding on the lower courts, including provincial court.

In fact, a provincial court judge used Stephenson's decision for guidance later Tuesday in sentencing Robert Whiting to 16 months in jail. Whiting admitted to possessing 110 child pornography photos.

Failure to show not mentioned

Milton Wayne Taylor was supposed to be sentenced Monday for the child pornography charges, but a warrant for his arrest was issued instead.

Taylor, who had been out on bail, appeared in the prisoner's box Tuesday morning because he was arrested Monday evening.

Stephenson did not mention the arrest and failure to appear in court when delivering his sentence.

Lawyer Dennis Boyle, who appeared on Taylor's behalf, said his client was in the psychiatric branch of the Moncton Hospital Monday night and had been prescribed antidepressants.