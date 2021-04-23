Family dismayed after man who set his house on fire is released from hospital hours later

A Millville man was taken to hospital in Fredericton after allegedly setting his house on fire, but instead of getting the mental health support his family and firefighters expected, he was sent back to his charred house less than six hours later.

The fire, set using gasoline and a lighter, happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

At the request of firefighters concerned about his mental well-being, the 57-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, about 60 kilometres southeast of Millville

He was returned to Millville at 3 a.m., which family members say they can't understand.

"He cannot look out for himself and he's too dangerous for any of us to take him in," the man's brother said in an interview.

"We can't handle it. I mean he burned his house. He could burn our houses next."

He's going to die right out on the street if they let him out of that hospital in Fredericton. ​​​​​ - Brother of man in need of mental health support

He said he doesn't know why his brother would try to burn down the house, where he lives alone.

The brother was diagnosed with schizophrenia 10 years ago and has experienced an increase in delusions in the past year. He also suffers from addictions and has terminal cancer.

Since last week, the brother has been to hospital at least six times because of hallucinations, the man said.

His latest admission to hospital was at his own request on Tuesday, and he was to be released Friday, although the family doesn't know where he'll go.

'It was really hard to leave him'

Justin McGuigan, chief of the North York Fire Department, was supervising the man's property after the fire when a taxi pulled up at the front of the house in the early hours of Sunday.

"I was pretty surprised to see the homeowner climb out of the backseat of the taxi," McGuigan said.

The man surveyed the property and lay down on the lawn, but it was a cold night and he wasn't properly dressed.

McGuigan had him warm up in his truck, where he received a coat, food and rest until the fire marshal arrived that morning.

Justin McGuigan, fire chief of the North York Fire Department, said there are flaws in the province's mental health system that still need to be addressed. (Submitted by Justin McGuigan)

They talked about the community where they lived, but McGuigan said it was clear the man wasn't in a healthy frame of mind.

When McGuigan left the scene, the man sat leaning against a lawn tractor on his property. The man is not being charged with setting the fire.

"This gentleman, who clearly needed some help, who had absolutely nothing … it was really hard to leave him there," McGuigan said.

CBC News has requested an interview with Horizon Health Network about the hospital's response.

Behaviour has frightened others

The people in the community, and his own family, are afraid of the man, the brother said.

"Lately, it's gotten so bad that he's seeing things," the brother said. "People are out to kill him. They're chasing him. … He believes it.."

About a year ago, his brother showed up at the legion and his sister's house with a pistol saying, "they're not going to get me."

The man has been to hospital numerous times over the past year because of drugs and hallucinations, often taken there by police, the brother said. He's also caused disruption with a chain saw, by firing a gun and by playing loud music in the middle of the night.

The family is at a loss to know what to do.

"This has gone beyond drugs. He's an adult and he needs adult protection."

Begging for help

Since the weekend fire, a family friend discovered the man in Nackawic on Monday.

"He only had one shoe. He was soaking wet and just sitting there," the brother said.

From there, the RCMP made sure the man got to the Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, almost 50 kilometres northwest of Millville.

But he was discharged about two hours later. The man's brother said he doesn't know why the hospital couldn't keep him.

"So they sent him home again and he's not even able to look after himself," the man's brother said.

"He's going to die right out on the street if they let him out of that hospital in Fredericton."

McGuigan said he wasn't blaming anyone, but the situation highlights flaws in the health-care system.

"Shortfalls in our mental health system are clearly evident all across our province," McGuigan said in a Facebook post.

"Pointing fingers at one single institution is not the answer. Accountability matters, but when we make placing blame our primary message, we all lose out."

The Millville man was under a 72-hour psychiatric evaluation at the Chalmers after checking himself into hospital this week, the family said.

"I keep waiting for the next ball to drop," said the man's sister. "This fight has been going on for years."

Last month, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said she would ask for a review of services for mental health crisis care in the province.

The family has spoken with MLA Richard Ames and an official with Public Health, who asked about their brother's situation. They also tried to contact Premier Blaine Higgs.