Three young men have died in two separate collisions in New Brunswick early Friday morning.

Near Hampton, two men in their early twenties died after a single-vehicle crash, the RCMP said in a news release.

The 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were both from Kingston, RCMP said, and died at the scene as a result of their injuries.

The crash took place at around 1 a.m. on Pickwauket Road, which connects the Kingston Peninsula with Hampton.

"An RCMP collision reconstructionist was consulted, and a member of the New Brunswick Coroners office attended the scene," the RCMP release said. "Autopsies have been scheduled to determine the men's exact causes of death."

The second crash happened near Millville, killing an 18-year-old, said Justin McGuigan, fire chief of the North York Fire Department.

He said the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 104 about 60 kilometres west of Fredericton.

He referred all other questions to the RCMP, who had not shared any information about the crash as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.