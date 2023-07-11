N.B. Power starts tearing down Milltown dam

It's the end of the line for a power station on the New Brunswick-Maine border.

Decommissioning work began on the Milltown generating station in St. Stephen on July 1 and is well underway.

N.B. Power has been working toward dismantling the dam since 2017 when they commissioned a study into extending the life of the dam, a study that concluded doing so would be financially unfeasible, the utility said.

Josh Lindsay, born and raised in the border town, said he's sad to see the dam go.

"You know it's a trademark, people came here to see it and it's our only one," he said.

"[The removal is] not really a nice sight to see, for sure."

The dam was built in 1881 to power a cotton mill and was one of the oldest hydroelectric dams in the world.

While the primary purpose was to power the mill, it began supplying electricity to the area in 1893, with N.B. Power acquiring the dam and generating station in the 1960s.

Environmental groups such as the Conservation Council of New Brunswick have advocated for the dam's removal, saying it would provide an ecological boost to the St. Croix River.

However, N.B. Power said the dam's removal will allow for more spawning habitat on the river.

The utility also said the generating station only provides 0.8 per cent of the province's hydroelectricity, which can be made up elsewhere.

Still, resident Marty Pomeroy questions the wisdom of removing a source of power from the grid.

"It's something that the town really should have — is backup power," said Pomeroy.

"I understand it needs to be refurbished, but it's going to cost a lot of money to tear it out, so why can't they put that money into refurbishment?"

In an email, N.B. Power spokesperson Dominique Couture could not provide a cost for the decommissioning, saying the "contract between the parties is confidential under the terms of the agreement."

The decommissioning is expected to continue until spring of next year