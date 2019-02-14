Valentine's donations warm hands, feet and hearts of those in need

This Valentine's Day, students at Millidgeville North School in Saint John will be warming a few extra hearts — as well as heads, hands and feet.

Students have been collecting hats, gloves, mittens and socks for three weeks to donate to Romero House Soup Kitchen.

Each item of clothing will come with a special handmade Valentine's Day card attached.

"Everyone here wants to help people that are less fortunate than us and give them warm things to wear," said student Anna Kilfoil.

The Millidgeville North School students will donate warm clothes on Valentine’s Day to Romero House Soup Kitchen’s less fortunate. 0:46

She said she hopes the Valentines attached to the clothing will make the recipients feel special.

"We want to warm their hearts, and them."

Jaymee Collins, another student, said it's important for those in need to know someone cares about them.

She and her sister brought in about seven items from home to contribute.

On Tuesday, the students finished making cards to attach to the donations and displayed them in the hallway.

"We have 128 socks, only socks, hung up and we have a lot more on the tables," Collins said.

Principal Matthew Bedard said about 200 families have participated by donating. He believes the school has collected more than 300 articles of clothing.

Students attached a personalized card to each donated item. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

The initiative was student-driven, and Bedard said it feels good to see students who are community-minded.

Students and teachers will go to Romero House on Valentine's Day to help hand out their donations.

Coleen Salta said she wants to help people who are out in the cold and don't have a warm home.

"I think they are going to feel happy and comfortable after they wear those mittens and hats and socks."