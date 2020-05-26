Overnight fire destroys sawmill in western New Brunswick
Firefighters were called to the W.F. Tompkins and Sons mill in Bath at about 10:30 p.m.
Fire destroyed a sawmill in the western New Brunswick community of Bath on Monday night.
Firefighters were called at about 10:30 p.m. to the W.F. Tompkins and Sons mill in Bath, about 48 kilometres north of Woodstock.
When they arrived, the mill was in flames, fire Chief Stephen Armour said.
The mill employed about a dozen people, but none of them were working at the time and no one was injured.
Armour said crews from Perth-Andover, Centreville, and Florenceville-Bristol battled the blaze for four hours but were unable to save the mill.
"It was a lot of water to get the fire contained," said Armour.
"We had spot fires flare up from the fire itself and other areas where sparks were dropping down into the grass."
Armour said the mill also supplied sawdust to a nearby pellet company and was a major economic driver for the community.
The investigation into the cause of the fire will start today.
With files from Sarah Trainor
