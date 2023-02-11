Grand Manan residents frustrated as military helicopter summoned again for hospital transport

Another military helicopter was called in to transport a patient from Grand Manan, N.B., as the island continues to deal with the loss of its local air ambulance service.

A Cormorant helicopter from CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia was dispatched to the island late Friday afternoon to transport a patient to the Saint John Regional Hospital, according to Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax.

The request for assistance came from Ambulance N.B., which runs an air ambulance service, but was unable to respond because of weather conditions.

"Both ANB's Air Ambulance and Nova Scotia's EHS LifeFlight were available but unable to fly to Grand Manan and/or Saint John due to weather limitations which prohibited the use of either plane," Christianna Williston, an Ambulance N.B. spokesperson, said in an email.

This marks at least the second time a military helicopter has been called in to transport a patient since Atlantic Charters, the Grand Manan-based company that usually provides air ambulance services on the island, was forced to ground the service last year due to contract issues.

Transport Canada rule changes require Atlantic Charters to increase their pilot fleet to continue providing the service.

Ambulance N.B. and Atlantic Charters have been negotiating a new contract to save the service, while the province has sought an exemption from Transport Canada.

Williston said "discussions related to air ambulance needs in Grand Manan are ongoing."

CBC News has reached out to Atlantic Charters and the province, but has not received a response.

'Frustrating'

Bill Burns got a close-up view of the helicopter when it landed on the road next to his house in Pettes Cove.

Burns said he didn't have any information on the emergency requiring medical evacuation, or why the helicopter had to land on the road instead of the nearby airport.

But he said there's growing concern on the island about the lack of an on-island medevac service.

The ferry to the mainland takes a couple of hours, and that's if it's running when an emergency happens.

Bill Burns saw the helicopter close up when it landed on the road next to his house in Pettes Cove. (Submitted by Bill Burns)

Meanwhile, any effort to get off the island in an emergency now means an aircraft has to fly to the island first, which takes more time than just having a plane ready to go.

"It's frustrating for people here in the community when we got our own air ambulance service here sitting on the ground that's more than willing to do it," said Burns.

Burns said the issues with medevac are even harder to take considering what else the island has lost recently.

"They lost their bank, they lost … a lot of stuff here the last little while," said Burns.

"It's like every time we turn around we're losing something."